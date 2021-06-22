Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,473 shares during the period.

SCD traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.25. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,242. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

