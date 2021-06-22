Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 60,000 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,502 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 800,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $95,205,000 after purchasing an additional 119,454 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.69. 84,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,738,005. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $198.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

