Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes $21.22 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $21,220,000. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.9% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 597.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,920,000 after acquiring an additional 278,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.54. The company had a trading volume of 197,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,195,298. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $315.31 billion, a PE ratio of -69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.46.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

