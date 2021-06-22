Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes $4.07 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,970. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $183.22 and a one year high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $109.04 billion, a PE ratio of 80.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,492 shares of company stock valued at $74,640,727. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.