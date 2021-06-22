Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes $4.47 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,109 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $77,535,000 after acquiring an additional 57,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.64. 137,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,682,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.38. The stock has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

