Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 223,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,000. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.0% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 300.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 124,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,853,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $933,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,469 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,273,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $370,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,848 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,846 shares of company stock worth $4,907,229 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.08. 226,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,980,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $223.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

