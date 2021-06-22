Cornerstone Advisors LLC Trims Position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the period. General American Investors accounts for about 1.5% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned 1.79% of General American Investors worth $17,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in General American Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in General American Investors by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in General American Investors by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General American Investors alerts:

NYSE GAM traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.96. 17,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,335. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.61. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $44.25.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM).

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.