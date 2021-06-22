Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,200 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of Corteva by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,916,000 after acquiring an additional 685,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Argus raised their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $43.31. 13,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,415,206. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.35.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

