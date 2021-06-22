Corus Entertainment (CJR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$358.30 million.

Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$6.93 and a 52-week high of C$14.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

