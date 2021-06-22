Corus Entertainment (CJREF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 29th.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.73 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 41.57%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.93. The company has a market cap of $966.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.64. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

