Covalent (CQT) Hits Market Capitalization of $82.74 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, Covalent has traded flat against the dollar. One Covalent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002127 BTC on exchanges. Covalent has a market capitalization of $82.74 million and $2.34 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00046541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00108628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00152197 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,068.26 or 0.99806872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,968,752 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

