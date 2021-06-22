Covesting 1-Day Volume Reaches $33,525.00 (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and $33,525.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001170 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00052744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00019406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.13 or 0.00646775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00077084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,328.84 or 0.07134131 BTC.

Covesting Coin Profile

COV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

