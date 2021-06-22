Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Insider Timothy Ludlow Sells 28,714 Shares

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $751,158.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:CVET traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.69. 18,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,894. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.05. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.87.
CVET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.
Covetrus Company Profile
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.