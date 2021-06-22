Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Insider Timothy Ludlow Sells 28,714 Shares

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $751,158.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CVET traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.69. 18,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,894. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.05. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.87.

CVET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth $38,003,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Covetrus by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,927,000 after purchasing an additional 754,020 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

