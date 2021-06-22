Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $10.45 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.5% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,336,640,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,684,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after acquiring an additional 530,026 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,555,000 after acquiring an additional 361,897 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,804,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $488.87. 15,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,568. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $343.19 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.39. The company has a market capitalization of $192.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

