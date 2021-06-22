Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $16.55 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 4.0% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.28. 95,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,538,880. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $456.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.87. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

