Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 297,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.16. 30,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,239. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.53 and a 52 week high of $234.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.84.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

