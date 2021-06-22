Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 555 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,682 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,127,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $1,784,019,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $390.48. 56,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,900. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $295.40 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $378.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $172.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,119. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.