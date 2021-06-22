Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.18. 65,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,974,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.86.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

