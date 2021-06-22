Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $273,061,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $190,581,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after acquiring an additional 242,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,661,000 after acquiring an additional 224,934 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,440,000.

VUG stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.88. The stock had a trading volume of 22,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,080. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $193.93 and a 12-month high of $279.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.35.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

