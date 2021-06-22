Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.650-5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CR traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.18. 2,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. Crane has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CR. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Crane from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.75.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

