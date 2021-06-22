Cream (CRM) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, Cream has traded down 43.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Cream has a market capitalization of $29,883.23 and $6.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,981.79 or 1.00050359 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00028553 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.19 or 0.00313029 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.59 or 0.00738920 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.94 or 0.00369911 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00059065 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003461 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

