Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR)

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.35% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:SCR traded up C$2.14 on Tuesday, hitting C$29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,976. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.43. Score Media and Gaming has a 1 year low of C$5.50 and a 1 year high of C$56.70.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.59 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Score Media and Gaming will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

