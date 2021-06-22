Credits (CS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $404,411.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market cap of $7.30 million and approximately $404,411.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded down 40.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000501 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

