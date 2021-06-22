Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.35. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 110,371 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $320.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRESY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP grew its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter.

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

