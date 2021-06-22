Critical Analysis: Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) versus Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Vitru alerts:

This table compares Vitru and Zovio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitru N/A N/A N/A Zovio -16.08% 10.09% 3.96%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vitru and Zovio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitru 0 1 4 0 2.80 Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vitru currently has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.45%. Zovio has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 205.94%. Given Zovio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zovio is more favorable than Vitru.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vitru and Zovio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitru $100.80 million 3.93 $10.11 million $0.52 33.02 Zovio $397.12 million 0.24 -$48.95 million $0.27 10.59

Vitru has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zovio. Zovio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.4% of Vitru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Zovio shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Zovio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zovio beats Vitru on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses. The company also offer continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 10 campuses that offers traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services. The company provides Canvas, a software-as-a-service platform that enables it to develop and deliver online learning experiences; customer relations management application for lead management, workflow, analytics, reporting, and a complete view of students; Constellation, a suite of interactive educational materials; Waypoint Outcomes, a proprietary assessment software, which provides learning and assessment tools to institutions; and Signalz, which offers student success and student recruitment services. It also offers mobile applications; and support services in the areas of library, writing center, tutoring, help desk, and administration. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.