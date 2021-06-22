Critical Contrast: Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) & Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY)

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) and Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Oil and Victory Oilfield Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil -44.69% -5.80% -3.42% Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Marathon Oil and Victory Oilfield Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil 1 9 11 0 2.48 Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marathon Oil currently has a consensus target price of $10.74, indicating a potential downside of 19.40%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.8% of Marathon Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Marathon Oil shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Marathon Oil has a beta of 3.23, suggesting that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marathon Oil and Victory Oilfield Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil $3.09 billion 3.43 -$1.45 billion ($1.16) -11.59 Victory Oilfield Tech $2.20 million 10.47 -$3.53 million N/A N/A

Victory Oilfield Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marathon Oil.

Summary

Victory Oilfield Tech beats Marathon Oil on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. As of December 31, 2020, it had estimated proved developed reserves totaling 674 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and estimated proved undeveloped reserves totaling 298 mmboe. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products designed for enhancing well performance and extend the lifespan of the equipment. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing, drill collars, and grinding services. The company was formerly known as Victory Energy Corporation and changed its name to Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. in May 2018. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Austin, Texas. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Armacor Victory Ventures, LLC.

