Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Doreen A. Wright Sells 500 Shares

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,004.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CROX stock traded up $2.95 on Tuesday, reaching $110.39. 898,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,957. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $115.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

