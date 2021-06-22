Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Doreen A. Wright Sells 688 Shares

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,478,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Crocs stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.39. The stock had a trading volume of 898,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,957. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.69. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

