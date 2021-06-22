Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of Croda International stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62. Croda International has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.6092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.