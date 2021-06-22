Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.
Shares of Croda International stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62. Croda International has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
