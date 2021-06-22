CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Sells $759,045.30 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $18.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,365,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,302. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $257.55. The company has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of -356.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.