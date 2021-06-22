CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere Sells 17,016 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total transaction of $4,024,113.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CRWD traded up $18.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $256.61. 9,365,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,004,302. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.34. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $257.55.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 25.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

