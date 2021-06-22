CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 7,451 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total value of $1,754,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total value of $1,173,325.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $18.93 on Tuesday, hitting $256.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,365,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,302. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of -356.40 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $257.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 47,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 30,396 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

