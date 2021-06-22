Crust Network (CRU) Trading Down 42.7% This Week

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Crust Network has a total market cap of $43.59 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for about $24.95 or 0.00076924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crust Network has traded down 42.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00051633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.95 or 0.00634926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00076664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Crust Network

CRU is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,746,883 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

