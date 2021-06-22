Crypto Sports (CSPN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $697.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $286,265.50 and $697.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

