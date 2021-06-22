CryptoBonusMiles Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $10,020.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00019858 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.58 or 0.00644860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00077115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,371.81 or 0.07194902 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CBM is a coin. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars.

