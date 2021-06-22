CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys 1,121 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.8% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 126,325 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 182.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $102,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 44.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 5.7% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

NFLX stock traded up $10.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $507.45. The stock had a trading volume of 236,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.14 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $504.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

