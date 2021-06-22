CSFB Reiterates C$50.00 Price Target for Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR)

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) has been given a C$50.00 target price by stock analysts at CSFB in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a report on Friday, May 14th.

SCR stock traded up C$3.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$31.30. The company had a trading volume of 924,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,977. Score Media and Gaming has a 1 year low of C$5.50 and a 1 year high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.43.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Score Media and Gaming will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

