Cubiex (CBIX) Hits Market Cap of $204,067.23

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Cubiex has traded 40.4% lower against the dollar. One Cubiex coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cubiex has a market cap of $204,067.23 and $367.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00047337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00116240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00156378 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,031.60 or 0.99897489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cubiex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cubiex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

