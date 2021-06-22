CUE Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $307,494.56 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 41.9% lower against the US dollar. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $307,494.56 and $3,227.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for $40.37 or 0.00135987 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00045525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00112751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00156404 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,700.23 or 1.00046829 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003317 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars.

