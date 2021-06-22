Curate (XCUR) Price Tops $0.86 on Exchanges

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Over the last week, Curate has traded down 45.7% against the U.S. dollar. Curate has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and $1.20 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00002735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00052346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00019410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.90 or 0.00610433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00077611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,991,143 coins. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

