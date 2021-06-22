Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.17. 28,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,813,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.88 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.95.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,182,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Curis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,980,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Curis by 3,334.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Curis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,777,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.
