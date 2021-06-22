Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.54% of Cutera worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cutera by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cutera in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

CUTR opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $859.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.98 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $48.84.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

