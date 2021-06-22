CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum Sells 27,745 Shares

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 27,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $117,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 710,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,208.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Leonard A. Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 11,900 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $50,932.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 4,400 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $18,920.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVV remained flat at $$4.25 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,459. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.33. CVD Equipment Co. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 64.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVD Equipment during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 60.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 81,747 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 23.1% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.