CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Lifted by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 44,134.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,397 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 2.4% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $5,470,024.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,485.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 744,796 shares of company stock worth $58,526,894 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.47.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $83.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.78. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

