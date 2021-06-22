CWV Chain (CWV) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.64 Million

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. CWV Chain has a market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $13,706.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00047372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00113843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00158486 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,329.41 or 0.99339838 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003038 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.