D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Hits New 1-Year High at $389.00

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 389 ($5.08) and last traded at GBX 389 ($5.08), with a volume of 93643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.83).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 343.08. The company has a market cap of £156.48 million and a PE ratio of 58.06.

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

