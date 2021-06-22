DAEX Price Down 38% Over Last Week (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 38% against the dollar. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $21,005.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00052197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00019152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.68 or 0.00641388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00076983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,291.10 or 0.07075806 BTC.

About DAEX

DAX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

