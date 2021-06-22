Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.70 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will report $6.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.78 billion. Danaher reported sales of $5.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $27.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.57 billion to $28.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.70 billion to $29.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.93.

Danaher stock opened at $262.59 on Tuesday. Danaher has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $262.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $187.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

