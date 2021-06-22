Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is LS Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,456 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.4% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $263.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.83. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $262.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.93.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

