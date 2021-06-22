Daniel A. Halftermeyer Sells 5,000 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Stock

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AIN stock opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.46. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $92.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.40.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,582,000 after buying an additional 231,744 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albany International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.